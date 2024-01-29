Sign up
Photo 2953
Wildflowers
It was quite windy so instead of trying to get sharp photos of these wildflowers and grasses I decided to go for an ICM. A case of "if you can't beat them, join them" I think :)
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
2945
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
wildflowers
icm
jan24nz
Diana
ace
gorgeous shapes and tones.
January 28th, 2024
