Wildflowers by nickspicsnz
Wildflowers

It was quite windy so instead of trying to get sharp photos of these wildflowers and grasses I decided to go for an ICM. A case of "if you can't beat them, join them" I think :)
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana ace
gorgeous shapes and tones.
January 28th, 2024  
