FOR Landscape 4 by nickspicsnz
FOR Landscape 4

Taken as we were driving to take the dogs for a walk at a local forest.

Somehow I completely missed taking a landscape photo on 4 Feb so this was taken the day after. My memory seems to be quite bad recently and I forget things a lot. I need a knotted hankie!
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana ace
A well timed shot with this great dip in the road and fabulous leading lines.
February 5th, 2024  
