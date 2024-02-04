Sign up
Photo 2957
FOR Landscape 4
Taken as we were driving to take the dogs for a walk at a local forest.
Somehow I completely missed taking a landscape photo on 4 Feb so this was taken the day after. My memory seems to be quite bad recently and I forget things a lot. I need a knotted hankie!
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3557
photos
163
followers
153
following
810% complete
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
266
267
2958
5
1
365
road
,
b&w
,
landscape
,
whizz_by
,
for2024
,
feb24nz
Diana
ace
A well timed shot with this great dip in the road and fabulous leading lines.
February 5th, 2024
