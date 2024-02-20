Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2973
FOR Negative Space 2
After last week's darker images, I decided I wanted to practice high key this week. In the end I ran out of time so all the shots were taken on Saturday. However, because of the different colours on the originals it was still good practice.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3585
photos
163
followers
153
following
815% complete
View this month »
2969
2970
2971
2973
2975
2978
Latest from all albums
274
2971
275
2973
2975
2978
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th February 2024 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
negative_space
,
for2024
,
feb24nz
,
shellhigh_key
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shape within the negative space.
February 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
Perfect high key and negative space, I love the shell.
February 24th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Intense and beautiful negative space! Well chosen and depicted! fav
February 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
February 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close