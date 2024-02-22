Previous
FOR Negative Space 4 by nickspicsnz
Photo 2975

FOR Negative Space 4

After last week's darker images, I decided I wanted to practice high key this week. In the end I ran out of time so all the shots were taken on Saturday However, because of the different colours on the originals it was still good practice.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana ace
Great use of negative space.
February 24th, 2024  
