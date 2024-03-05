Previous
Rainbow Tiger by nickspicsnz
Photo 2986

Rainbow Tiger

After failing to get a colour each day I thought I'd try for actual rainbow coloured things each day. I got this shot of a painting on an electricity/phone cable box and some very bad ones I took with my phone in a shop, but that's as far as I got.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Nick

