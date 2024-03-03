Previous
Next
Looking across to Kopuera Lake by nickspicsnz
Photo 2985

Looking across to Kopuera Lake

I was going to take some shots of the misty hills when I saw the flock of swans coming in to land on the lake. It was only when I downloaded my pics I realised I'd got a line of other birds flying by in the distance.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
818% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise