Blue Sky by nickspicsnz
Photo 2983

Blue Sky

I was fully intending to create a rainbow this month and also thought I'd follow the March words prompts as much as possible. I got as far as blue sky and then realised I'd taken this a day too early. I took my next pic on the correct day but then didn't manage to take the next one and have hardly picked up my camera since then as my phojo is very lacking at the moment. I even withdrew from the Diploma course because I couldn't get any enthusiasm up. I need something to reignite the spark, or maybe I just need a break for a little while.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

