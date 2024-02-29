Previous
Angel by nickspicsnz
Angel

This angel headstone was very intricately carved. At first glance I thought the mark down her face looked like she was crying.

My final shot for this year's FOR. Always a favourite month for me. Thanks so much for hosting again Ann ( @olivetreeann ), and for all the time and effort you put into each week's theme.
Nick

Diana ace
Such a gorgeous headstone beautifully captured.
February 29th, 2024  
haskar ace
Great composition and tonal range.
February 29th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I do like how you focus on the angel! And - yes she was crying - angels cry for the people she was in charge of who are no longer!
February 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very good
February 29th, 2024  
