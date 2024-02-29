Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2982
Angel
This angel headstone was very intricately carved. At first glance I thought the mark down her face looked like she was crying.
My final shot for this year's FOR. Always a favourite month for me. Thanks so much for hosting again Ann (
@olivetreeann
), and for all the time and effort you put into each week's theme.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3594
photos
163
followers
155
following
816% complete
View this month »
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
Latest from all albums
2978
2979
278
279
2980
280
2981
2982
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th February 2024 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
cemetery
,
angel
,
headstone
,
for2024
,
feb24nz
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous headstone beautifully captured.
February 29th, 2024
haskar
ace
Great composition and tonal range.
February 29th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I do like how you focus on the angel! And - yes she was crying - angels cry for the people she was in charge of who are no longer!
February 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very good
February 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close