Previous
Photo 2981
Holding Hands
This headstone had fallen over and the area around the hands was full of rainwater. The poignant symbolism of wanting to hold hands, for eternity, with a loved one who has passed away was very moving.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th February 2024 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
cemetery
,
headstone
,
for2024
,
feb24nz
,
holding_hands
John Falconer
ace
Great image.
February 28th, 2024
