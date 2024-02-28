Previous
Holding Hands by nickspicsnz
Photo 2981

Holding Hands

This headstone had fallen over and the area around the hands was full of rainwater. The poignant symbolism of wanting to hold hands, for eternity, with a loved one who has passed away was very moving.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
John Falconer ace
Great image.
February 28th, 2024  
