Previous
Photo 2980
Flowers on Heart
Another shot from my visit to a cemetry. I liked the flowers and heart on this headstone.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th February 2024 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
,
headstone
,
for2024
,
feb24nz
Babs
ace
What a beautiful headstone.
February 27th, 2024
