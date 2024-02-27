Previous
Flowers on Heart by nickspicsnz
Photo 2980

Flowers on Heart

Another shot from my visit to a cemetry. I liked the flowers and heart on this headstone.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Babs ace
What a beautiful headstone.
February 27th, 2024  
