Cross Silhouettes

I thought I'd get lots of contrast photos at cemetries. Unfortunately on the day I decide to take my photos the weather changes from the bright sun we've had over recent days to dull grey rain. Still, I did manage to find some interesting shapes and textures at the first cemetry I visited so I have enough photos from there for the last four days of Flash of Red month. It's always quite sobering wandering around cemetries - so much sadness over the years.
On a brighter note, I visited the exhibition @yorkshirekiwi and another friend have at a gallery in Hamilton. It looked very impressive - they had some beautiful photos on display. Bumped into @julzmaioro there as well.