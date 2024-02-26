Previous
Cross Silhouettes by nickspicsnz
Photo 2979

Cross Silhouettes

I thought I'd get lots of contrast photos at cemetries. Unfortunately on the day I decide to take my photos the weather changes from the bright sun we've had over recent days to dull grey rain. Still, I did manage to find some interesting shapes and textures at the first cemetry I visited so I have enough photos from there for the last four days of Flash of Red month. It's always quite sobering wandering around cemetries - so much sadness over the years.

On a brighter note, I visited the exhibition @yorkshirekiwi and another friend have at a gallery in Hamilton. It looked very impressive - they had some beautiful photos on display. Bumped into @julzmaioro there as well.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
816% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise