Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2978
FOR Negative Space 7
After last week's darker images, I decided I wanted to practice high key this week. In the end I ran out of time so all the shots were taken on Saturday. However, because of the different colours on the originals it was still good practice.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3585
photos
163
followers
153
following
815% complete
View this month »
2969
2970
2971
2973
2975
2978
Latest from all albums
274
2971
275
2973
2975
2978
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th February 2024 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
geranium
,
pelargonium
,
high_key
,
negative_space
,
for2024
,
feb24nz
Diana
ace
Such a tiny little flower and great shot.
February 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close