Photo 2989
Frankton Thunder Colourful Collage
This is inspired by an image I saw on FB. I looked for shapes, patterns and colours while I was at Frankton Thunder last weekend, with the intention of putting something like this together.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
collage
,
mar24nz
,
frankton_thunder
Phil Howcroft
ace
very impressive nick
March 12th, 2024
Madeleine Pennock
Very well observed and put together! Lots for my eyes to feast on!
March 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very intriguing
March 12th, 2024
