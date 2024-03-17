Capture 52 Week 11

This week's theme was "Monday". When I Googled the word a lot of posts came up about Monday being Moon Day. The only day, other than today, that I remembered I should be taking a photo for the challenge, it was too cloudy to see the moon. So I'm just squeaking in for this week with a photo of half of the moon taken on Sunday night.



I haven't taken any moon shots with my little Sony bridge camera before. The camera has a pretty good zoom and I was quite pleased with how this turned out for a little 1" sensor. I know I'd get better quality images with my D750 but it's not like I'm trying to get professional quality images that need high end printing - I only every post digital images online. The benefits of no longer having to lug a load of lenses around wherever I go outweigh the reduction in quality. :)