Previous
Photo 2991
Capture52 Week 12
A trip to the dentist today, for a hygiene appointment, gave me the chance to take a few shots of Signs for this week's Capture52 theme. This is the sign in the dentist's car park. It's a bit faded now because it's been there quite a few years.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
4
0
Nick
sign
dentist
mar24nz
52wc-2024-w12
Babs
Ha ha love it
March 18th, 2024
Carole G
Reminds me, I'll be there at the end of April, but my favourite hygienist has left!
March 18th, 2024
Diana
What a great sign, he sure has a sense of humour ;-)
March 18th, 2024
Nick
She's back now, but only doing reception part-time, not dental stuff. I had a new one today who's originally from Namibia.
March 18th, 2024
