Capture52 Week 12 by nickspicsnz
Photo 2991

Capture52 Week 12

A trip to the dentist today, for a hygiene appointment, gave me the chance to take a few shots of Signs for this week's Capture52 theme. This is the sign in the dentist's car park. It's a bit faded now because it's been there quite a few years.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Babs ace
Ha ha love it
March 18th, 2024  
Carole G ace
Reminds me, I'll be there at the end of April, but my favourite hygienist has left!
March 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a great sign, he sure has a sense of humour ;-)
March 18th, 2024  
Nick ace
@yorkshirekiwi She's back now, but only doing reception part-time, not dental stuff. I had a new one today who's originally from Namibia.
March 18th, 2024  
