White Aggie with Textures by nickspicsnz
Photo 3009

White Aggie with Textures

Another faff with textures after the learning challenge I did at Easter.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Annie D ace
oooh this is gorgeous - the soft tones work well
April 8th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Very nice.The muted tones are lovely.
April 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice faffing what a great result. fav.
April 8th, 2024  
