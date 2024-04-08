Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3009
White Aggie with Textures
Another faff with textures after the learning challenge I did at Easter.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
3
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3622
photos
162
followers
156
following
824% complete
View this month »
3001
3002
3003
3004
3006
3007
3008
3009
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th December 2023 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
photoshop
,
textures
,
aggie
,
agapantha
,
apr24nz
Annie D
ace
oooh this is gorgeous - the soft tones work well
April 8th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Very nice.The muted tones are lovely.
April 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice faffing what a great result. fav.
April 8th, 2024
