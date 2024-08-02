Previous
Lake Puketirini in Winter by nickspicsnz
Lake Puketirini in Winter

Beautiful winter's day so I stopped at Lake Puketirini to give the dogs a quick run before heading back to the building chaos at home. The lake looked so blue - I've actually desaturated the blue in this photo.
2nd August 2024

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
