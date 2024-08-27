Sign up
Previous
Photo 3065
Bandstand
The bandstand at Auckland Domain, built in 1912. It looks like a lovely winter's day in this photo which was taken a short while before the storm came over.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Nick
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
winter
,
bandstand
,
aug24nz
,
auckland_domain
Diana
ace
Lovely composition and capture.
September 10th, 2024
