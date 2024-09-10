Sign up
Photo 3066
Blossom
It was a beautiful spring day when we went to Howick Historical Village. So nice to see blossom about after the dreariness of winter.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
spring
,
blossom
,
howick_historical_village
,
sep24nz
