Howick Village Buildings

I was telling a friend how much I wish I'd been into photography when I lived in the UK because I'd love to photograph historical buildings. I do miss having history all around me so a visit to Howick Historical Village was great.



These are some of the building in the village - homes, schools, church, blacksmith, mill, courthouse, post office, pub, etc. The little cottages along the bottom row are the types of homes the lower ranking fencibles would have been given. They are semi-detached and made of wood with brick fireplaces and chimney. Downstairs they had a small living room at the front (maybe about 10-12 feet x 10-12 feet), where all the cooking, dining, etc. were done, and a little bedroom for the parents at the back. The children all slept in the small loft space above. In one of these tiny homes there was info about a family of 8 - the parents and 6 children - that had lived in a similar house. The homes were separated literally by single planks of wood. When I was taking photos in one there were visitors in the house next door and I could hear every word they were saying. It certainly makes me appreciate how lucky I am to live in the present day.