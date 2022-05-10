Previous
Next
MG K3 by nigelrogers
Photo 396

MG K3

Pretty sure this was a Model K3, parked up in a town not far from where I live, as an MG owner myself I could not resist taking the photograph!
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Emmanuel
Cars had a personality at that time. I remember when I was a boy, I was able to say what cars just passed without looking out of the window, just by listening to the sound of the engine.
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise