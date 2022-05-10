Sign up
Photo 396
MG K3
Pretty sure this was a Model K3, parked up in a town not far from where I live, as an MG owner myself I could not resist taking the photograph!
10th May 2022
10th May 22
1
0
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
Tags
classic
,
mg
Emmanuel
Cars had a personality at that time. I remember when I was a boy, I was able to say what cars just passed without looking out of the window, just by listening to the sound of the engine.
May 10th, 2022
