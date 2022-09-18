Previous
Edinburgh Botanical Gardens by nigelrogers
Edinburgh Botanical Gardens

Visited the Botanical Gardens today, shame the glass house are closed.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
September 18th, 2022  
