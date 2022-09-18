Sign up
Photo 527
Edinburgh Botanical Gardens
Visited the Botanical Gardens today, shame the glass house are closed.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
1
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
18th September 2022 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
trees
,
gardens
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
September 18th, 2022
