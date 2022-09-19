Previous
Next
The Forth Bridge by nigelrogers
Photo 528

The Forth Bridge

As we left Edinburgh today we were able to catch the morning sun on the Forth Bridge. I had not realised that this spot is now a UNESCO world heritage site.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous view of this iconic structure.
September 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise