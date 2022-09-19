Sign up
Photo 528
The Forth Bridge
As we left Edinburgh today we were able to catch the morning sun on the Forth Bridge. I had not realised that this spot is now a UNESCO world heritage site.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Tags
bridge
,
reflections
,
river
,
architecture
,
unesco
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous view of this iconic structure.
September 19th, 2022
