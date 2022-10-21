Sign up
Photo 559
Palm House Kew
Almost the end of my B&W week! Apologies if I have posted this before but large glass houses always seem to have great architecture and look better in black and white.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th February 2022 11:08am
Tags
b&w
,
glass
,
architecture
