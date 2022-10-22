Sign up
Photo 560
Bell Tower
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
1
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
560
photos
32
followers
18
following
153% complete
View this month »
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th August 2022 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
tower
,
bell
,
hammer
,
mechanical
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice in monochrome
October 22nd, 2022
365 Project
