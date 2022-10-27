Sign up
Photo 565
Dillys Bridge Fairford
Dillys Bridge is named after a faithful pet dog and serves as a footbridge over the river Coln in our local town.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
26th October 2022 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
sunlight
,
trees
