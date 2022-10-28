Sign up
Photo 566
Winter Clematis
This is the second one of these plants I have purchased, they really are very attractive, looking a little bit like an orchid.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
sky
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
plants
