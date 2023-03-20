Previous
Next
Eye contact by nigelrogers
Photo 709

Eye contact

Bit of a catch up here, filling a gap I missed last month! I think this is a Red Kite but I am not too good with birds!
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise