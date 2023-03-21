Previous
Sewing machine shadows by nigelrogers
Photo 709

Sewing machine shadows

An old Singer Sewing machine standing in the afternoon sun.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Nigel Rogers

Neil ace
Clever shadow shot.
March 21st, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
As John Luke Picard used to say "Make it sew" :)
March 21st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great shadow and perfect in b&w - my mum had a Singer just like that. Who knows where it went
March 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
March 21st, 2023  
