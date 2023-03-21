Sign up
Photo 709
Sewing machine shadows
An old Singer Sewing machine standing in the afternoon sun.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
4
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
21st March 2023 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Neil
ace
Clever shadow shot.
March 21st, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
As John Luke Picard used to say "Make it sew" :)
March 21st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great shadow and perfect in b&w - my mum had a Singer just like that. Who knows where it went
March 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
March 21st, 2023
