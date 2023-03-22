Previous
New life on the farm by nigelrogers
Photo 710

New life on the farm

A couple of new calves bounding around the field in our local farm this morning.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Carey Martin
OMG ADORABLE!!
March 22nd, 2023  
