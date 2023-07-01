Previous
Local taverna by nigelrogers
Local taverna

Yet to eat here but it looks very inviting.
1st July 2023

Nigel Rogers

Wylie ace
It does look very inviting. All that dappled shade is gorgeous. fav
July 1st, 2023  
