Moonlight Yacht by nigelrogers
Photo 813

Moonlight Yacht

Not quite a full moon on our way back from the taverna last night. Taken with my phone as I had left my camera in the villa.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Nigel Rogers

It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Stunning
July 2nd, 2023  
