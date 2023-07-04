Previous
Laka lighthouse

Bit of a battle through some undergrowth to find this place. I thought being hit up it would offer sea views and options for a sunset picture, but it was not to be - no view of the sea possible.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Nigel Rogers

Annie D ace
gorgeous stonework though :)
July 4th, 2023  
