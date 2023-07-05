Sign up
Photo 816
Ready for take off
A Hydrofoil just starting to accelerate out of Paxos harbour en route to Corfu (I think).
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
water
sea
greece
waves
boat
hydrofoil
Babs
Nice timing, maybe a bit heavy on the accelerator
July 5th, 2023
