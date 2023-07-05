Previous
Ready for take off by nigelrogers
Photo 816

Ready for take off

A Hydrofoil just starting to accelerate out of Paxos harbour en route to Corfu (I think).
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details

Nice timing, maybe a bit heavy on the accelerator
July 5th, 2023  
