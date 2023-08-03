Garden figs

Previous
We bought a very small fig tree two summers ago as I did not want to spend very much, we ended up with a half metre twig!! This year we have nine figs, two are now in the kitchen for tasting later!
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Nigel Rogers

