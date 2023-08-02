Previous
View from the bridge by nigelrogers
View from the bridge

This is the view from our small bridge in town, overlooking the Coln River. It would have been good to see some clear sky now it's August!
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Nigel Rogers


nigelrogers

Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful landscape and river leading
August 2nd, 2023  
Jeremy Cross
Lovely scene
August 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Nice scene and atmospheric sky.
August 2nd, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely
August 2nd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful picturesque shot. Could be a great jigsaw puzzle!
August 2nd, 2023  
