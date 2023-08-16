Previous
Sezincote House 1
Sezincote House 1

The only house in Europe with a strong Indian influence, I have copied the following text from the web site, I recommend a visit.

The house was the whim of Colonel John Cockerell, grandson of the diarist Samuel Pepys, who returned to England having amassed a fortune in the East India Company. John died in 1798, three years after his return, and the estate passed to his youngest brother Charles, who had also worked for the company. He commissioned his brother Samuel, an architect, to design and build an Indian house in the Mogul style of Rajasthan, complete with minarets, peacock-tail windows, jali-work railings and pavilions.
Nigel Rogers

Oh wow!!! love this!!
