Previous
Sezincote House 2 by nigelrogers
Photo 858

Sezincote House 2

This is the orangery at Sezincote. It is connected to the left of the main house, you can just see a a small part of it on the picture I posted yesterday. It has a small cafe selling tea, coffee and cakes (which are very tasty)
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
What a grand place, and great perspective. Reminds me of The Orangery in Kensington Gardens here in London.
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise