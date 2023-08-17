Sign up
Previous
Photo 858
Sezincote House 2
This is the orangery at Sezincote. It is connected to the left of the main house, you can just see a a small part of it on the picture I posted yesterday. It has a small cafe selling tea, coffee and cakes (which are very tasty)
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
glass
,
garden
,
architecture
,
manor
,
orangery
Renee Salamon
ace
What a grand place, and great perspective. Reminds me of The Orangery in Kensington Gardens here in London.
August 17th, 2023
