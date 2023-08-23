Sign up
Photo 864
Does my beak look good today?
Swan on our local river this morning
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
reflection
river
swan
Susan Wakely
It looks like a cygnet that realises that it has now grown into a beautiful swan.
August 23rd, 2023
