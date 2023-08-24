Previous
Brutality in stone by nigelrogers
Photo 865

Brutality in stone

Spotted this statue through a gap in some trees when we where walking around a stately home.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear, not the friendliest of statues. Nice lighting to capture the brutality of this scene.
August 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
I’m with Susan
August 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise