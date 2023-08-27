Previous
Stairway to heaven by nigelrogers
Photo 868

Stairway to heaven

Or in this case the top floor of the Courtauld Institute in Somerset House, London.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous pov.
August 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful POV and contrasting tones.
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise