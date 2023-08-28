Sign up
Photo 869
Houghton Mill
This is an 18th century watermill still working and owned by the National Trust.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
3
3
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
917
photos
52
followers
31
following
238% complete
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 28th, 2023
Wylie
ace
beautiful scene and reflections. Pretty eye catching sky too!
August 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great looking Mill and reflections.
August 28th, 2023
