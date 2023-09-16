Previous
The owl sanctuary by nigelrogers
The owl sanctuary

A stand at our local show was displaying a few owls from their sanctuary. They also organised walks for photographers which I was keen to do, but injury of the guide meant there was nothing planned at the moment, I will have to wait!
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Nigel Rogers

