Namibia 1
Catching up - Our first night in Namibia, this is Looking over Windhoek, the capital from the terrace of a "castle restaurant" we had an evening meal and wine tasting, struggled to stay awake after 30 hours travelling!
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
namibia
