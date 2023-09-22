Previous
Namibia 1 by nigelrogers
Photo 893

Namibia 1

Catching up - Our first night in Namibia, this is Looking over Windhoek, the capital from the terrace of a "castle restaurant" we had an evening meal and wine tasting, struggled to stay awake after 30 hours travelling!
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise