Photo 894
Namibia 2
Morning game drive close to our accommodation.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
rhino
,
namibia
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Fabulous capture - wonderful sight FAV!
October 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fantastic!!
October 9th, 2023
