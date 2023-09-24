Previous
Bagatelle Kalahari Game Ranch has a small number of Cheetahs, these were rescued as cubs after their mothers were killed by famers protecting their livestock. The cubs were never taught to hunt so have to remain captive, it is rather sad.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Nigel Rogers

