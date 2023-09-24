Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 895
Namibia 3
Bagatelle Kalahari Game Ranch has a small number of Cheetahs, these were rescued as cubs after their mothers were killed by famers protecting their livestock. The cubs were never taught to hunt so have to remain captive, it is rather sad.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
946
photos
54
followers
31
following
245% complete
View this month »
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
cheetah
,
namibia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close