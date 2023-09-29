Sign up
Photo 900
Namibia 8
We took a boat trip today to see the fur seals and bumped into a few Pelicans, first time I have ever seen one in the wild.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
0
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
birds
,
namibia
