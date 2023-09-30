Previous
Namibia 9 by nigelrogers
Photo 901

Namibia 9

This area of Namibia is called Twyfelfontein and has many rock carvings made by stone age hunters. It is incredible that these drawings have lasted so long in the extremes of weather.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Nigel Rogers

