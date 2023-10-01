Previous
Namibia 10 by nigelrogers
Photo 902

Namibia 10

Today we reached the Etosha National Park, staying within the park boundary for one night near a water hole. This was our first up close sighting of elephants.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Nigel Rogers

