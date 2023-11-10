Sign up
Previous
Photo 943
Shadows on the apothecary drawers
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
2
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
10th November 2023 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
wood
,
fairford
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lighting on this treasure trove.
November 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Love the light
November 10th, 2023
